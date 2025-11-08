Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities presented to New Zealand’s expert community

The Kazakh diplomat outlined the key directions of Kazakhstan’s political and socio-economic development over 35 years of state sovereignty, as well as the main priorities and fundamental principles of the country’s foreign policy.

Particular attention was given to the accelerating processes of regional cooperation in Central Asia, including through the prism of Kazakhstan’s national interests.

Within the context of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Address “Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Key Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation,” the Ambassador discussed Astana’s leading positions in artificial intelligence and digitalization, transport and logistics, industrial development, and the exploration of the country’s vast potential in critical raw materials.

In conclusion, Ambassador Kuttykadam answered questions from New Zealand experts, students, and members of the public.

NZIIA is an independent non-governmental organization established in 1934. It brings together representatives of academia, business, the diplomatic corps, and the public who are interested in New Zealand’s foreign policy and international relations.

