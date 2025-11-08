 Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Türkiye's Eskişehir 

The event was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye, Yerkebulan Sapiyev, the Governor of Eskişehir Province, Hüseyin Aksoy, and the Consul General of Kazakhstan in İzmir, Bauyrzhan Akatayev.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

The establishment of the Honorary Consulate marks an important step towards further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. The new consular office will contribute to the development of trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, and educational ties between the two countries, as well as the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens residing in the region.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev presented the consular patent to the Honorary Consul, Erdoğan Yıldırım.

The activities of the consulate aim to deepen friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Türkiye, opening new opportunities for joint initiatives and projects.

