Kazakhstan's foreign ministry warns citizens in Saudi Arabia

The ministry issued the following recommendations for the citizens of Kazakhstan who are now in Saudi Arabia:

Take heightened precautions and follow local authorities' instructions.

Avoid airports unless strictly necessary, and check flight status with airlines in advance.

Avoid crowded places and high-risk sites.

Postpone non-urgent travel if possible.

In an emergency, citizens should contact the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Riyadh or the Consulate General in Jeddah.

The ministry also urged citizens to monitor its official channels and those of local authorities.

Earlier, it was reported that 3 people were killed and 36 injured in attacks on Saudi airports.