3 killed, 36 injured in attacks on Saudi airports

At Abha International Airport, the attack killed two female residents, one Moroccan and one Algerian, and injured 28 people. The injured included Saudi citizens, a Bangladeshi resident and a Filipino resident, with injuries ranging from minor to serious, GACA said.

At King Khalid International Airport, one Sudanese resident was killed and eight others were injured. Those wounded included five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and a Pakistani resident, with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

All injured individuals were transferred to hospitals for treatment. The attacks also caused property damage at the airports.

GACA said it is coordinating with relevant authorities to assess the damage, verify the safety of airport facilities and take necessary measures to ensure passenger safety and maintain the security of civil aviation operations across the Kingdom.

Earlier, it was reported that around 140 flights are expected to be canceled on Friday at Brussels Airport due to a strike by employees of a ground-handling company.