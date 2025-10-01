Ambassador of Vietnam concludes her diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan

Deputy Minister Bakayev highly appreciated the dynamics of relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, the level of which has risen to a strategic partnership this year, noting Astana’s desire to continue to comprehensively develop the entire spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Kazakh Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of the established dialogue at the highest level between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, which gives special impetus to further deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

In turn, the Ambassador expressed her sincere gratitude for the support provided during her tenure and assured of Hanoi’s readiness to build up constructive cooperation with Astana based on mutual respect, trust and consideration of each other’s interests.

Parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues, as well as initiatives to enhance trade and logistics ties by expanding existing land and sea transport routes.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Minister Bakayev presented Pham Thai Nhui Mai with the «Dostyk» Order, 2nd degree, awarded by the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan for her great contribution to strengthening and developing bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Recall that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, held a meeting with Le Anh Duc, Director of Global Development and Investments at ROX Group (Vietnam), during which the parties discussed the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan.