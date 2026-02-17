Kazakhstan's food production shows strong growth
Kazakhstan’s food processing industry continues its dynamic and steady development, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov told the Government meeting today, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Minister, total food production in Kazakhstan made 3.9 trillion tenge, up 8.1% from 2024.
Investments in fixed capital grew 2.1-fold to reach 389.4 billion tenge.
Processed product exports last January - November hit USD 3.2 billion, up 33.8% year-on-year.
Share of processed products in agro-industrial exports reached 52%.
Minister Saparov emphasized that these results arise from systematic efforts to diversify production and increase the share of value-added products.
In 2025, oilseed harvest reached 4.9 million tons, up 48% from 2024 (3.3 million tons), while sunflower output was 2.5 million tons, up 39% (from 1.8 million), flax harvest was 1.3 million tons, up 77% (from 0.7 million) and rapeseed harvest doubled against the previous year from 0.3 million to 0.6 million tons.
Last year Qazinform reported, food production in Kazakhstan grew by 10.5% to reach 1.8 trillion tenge.