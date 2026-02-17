Kazakhstan's food production shows strong growth

According to the Minister, total food production in Kazakhstan made 3.9 trillion tenge, up 8.1% from 2024.

Investments in fixed capital grew 2.1-fold to reach 389.4 billion tenge.

Processed product exports last January - November hit USD 3.2 billion, up 33.8% year-on-year.

Share of processed products in agro-industrial exports reached 52%.

Minister Saparov emphasized that these results arise from systematic efforts to diversify production and increase the share of value-added products.

In 2025, oilseed harvest reached 4.9 million tons, up 48% from 2024 (3.3 million tons), while sunflower output was 2.5 million tons, up 39% (from 1.8 million), flax harvest was 1.3 million tons, up 77% (from 0.7 million) and rapeseed harvest doubled against the previous year from 0.3 million to 0.6 million tons.

Last year Qazinform reported, food production in Kazakhstan grew by 10.5% to reach 1.8 trillion tenge.