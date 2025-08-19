Food production up in Kazakhstan

Growth has been recorded across key categories, including dairy, meat, flour, pasta, vegetable oil, and butter production.

According to Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture,Yermek Kenzhekhanuly, Kazakhstan now provides itself with 80–100% or more of its main food products.

“Meat, milk, eggs, vegetables, flour are produced in sufficient quantities to meet the needs of our population. At the same time, imports remain in place for poultry, sausages, cheese, sugar, and fish,” he said during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumangarin.

Kazakhstan has been implementing large-scale investment projects to reduce dependency in these areas. From 2022 till 2024, 17 poultry farms with a combined capacity of 144,000 tonnes were launched, raising self-sufficiency in poultry meat from 67% to 79%. Another 41 farms are set to open, allowing the country to fully meet its poultry demand by 2028.

Significant progress is also being made in the dairy sector. In 2019, Kazakhstan had only 19 dairy farms, whereas today the number has reached 69, with another 47 under construction. Once all 116 farms are operational, milk production will increase by 600,000 tonnes per year, allowing the country to fully cover domestic demand for cheese and cottage cheese.

As reported earlier, harvesting campaign has kicked off in eight regions of Kazakhstan.