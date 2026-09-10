Kazakhstan’s FM sets priorities for boosting investment attraction

The minister held a working meeting with the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kazakh Invest national company as part of efforts to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions on attracting investment and enhancing Kazakhstan’s investment environment.

The meeting was attended by Ardak Zebeshev, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Sultangali Kinzhakulov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest, along with deputy chairmen, managing directors and heads of key departments from both organizations.

During the meeting, Tileuberdi was briefed on the current efforts to attract foreign direct investment, the implementation of investment projects and engagement with potential investors. Officials also discussed the development of the National Digital Investment Platform and preparations for international investment events.

Following the meeting, the minister identified priority tasks for the coming period, with particular emphasis on improving engagement with investors, accelerating the implementation of investment projects and ensuring a coordinated approach to attracting capital into Kazakhstan’s economy.

The ministry said work on these priorities will continue within a unified approach to implementing Kazakhstan’s investment policy and strengthening the country’s position as an attractive destination for international capital.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the UK investment company eyed expanding its presence in Kazakhstan.