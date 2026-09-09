UK investment company eyes expanding its presence in Kazakhstan

Janus Henderson Investors specializes in equities, fixed-income instruments, and private credit, Managing Director and Head of Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia Meshal Jaber AlFaras said on the sidelines of the Astana Finance Days.

Photo credit: Kazinform

He said the company plans to expand its presence in Kazakhstan with talks with the Kazakh Government on potential cooperation and investments underway.

He reminded Janus Henderson is participating for the second consecutive year in Astana Finance Days, noting rising international interest in Kazakhstan’s financial market. He said more companies may open their representations at the Astana International Financial Center in the future.

He highlighted Kazakhstan needs additional investments in transport networks, hotels, and tourism facilities, mountain and lakeside accommodations, and improved connectivity to attract more visitors and tourists.

Photo credit: Kazinform

He outlined the financial sector and digital assets as promising areas for foreign investments. He stressed the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which operates under English common law principles and offers advanced digital solutions, contributes to drawing the attention of investors.

The Astana Finance Days: Delivering Impact. Capital in Action held on September 9-10 brings together 8,000 participants, including major global investment firms managing a combined 26 trillion US dollars in assets.

It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan to simplify companies' access to stock market.