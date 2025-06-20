Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier suspends flights from Atyrau to Dubai
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana temporarily suspends its flights from Atyrau to Dubai beginning from June 28, due to significant increase in flight time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The airline will continue operating flights to Dubai from Astana and Almaty bypassing the territories of Iran and Iraq.
“The passengers of suspended flights will be offered free rebooking for flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai or other destinations from Atyrau, or full refund for airfare," the airline says.
Earlier it was reported, that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi temporarily suspended Astana-Abu Dhabi flights.