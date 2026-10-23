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    Kazakhstan’s flag raised on Wall Street in New York to mark Republic Day

    10:06, 23 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s national flag was traditionally raised in Manhattan’s financial district in New York to mark the country’s Republic Day, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s flag raised on Wall Street in New York to mark Republic Day
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in New York

    The ceremony took place on October 22 on Wall Street, ahead of Kazakhstan’s Republic Day, celebrated on October 25.

    Footage posted on Instagram showed a large gathering of members of the Kazakh community in the major U.S. metropolis, alongside local officials and representatives of Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in New York.

    The flag-raising ceremony, held at one of New York’s most prominent landmarks, served as a powerful symbol of the enduring friendship and growing diplomatic synergy between Kazakhstan and the United States.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan awarded state honors to citizens ahead of Republic Day. 

    Republic Day Holidays USA Kazakhstan and USA
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