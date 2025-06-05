Kazakhstan's Flag raised in Turkistan region in honor of State Symbols Day

Young people climbed sacred Kazygurt Mountain to raise the national flag of Kazakhstan on its summit. The mountain stands at 1,768 m above sea level, stretching 22 km in length and about 10 km in width.

After reaching the summit, the participants held a spontaneous patriotic gathering, reflecting on the importance of state symbols, Kazakh history, and the nation’s journey to independence. They sang the national anthem and took commemorative photos.

The event organized by the District Youth Resource Center aimed at fostering civic responsibility among young people, promoting patriotism, encouraging respect for national symbols and a healthy lifestyle.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a solemn ceremony of raising the State Flag in the ethno-memorial complex Atameken in Astana.