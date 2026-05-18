Kazakhstan’s fixed capital investment rises 6.7%

Investment activity, however, varied significantly across regions, with some posting sharp gains while others recorded noticeable declines.

The strongest growth was recorded in Ulytau region, where investment increased 2.5-fold. Significant growth was also observed in Turkistan region (+57.4%), Zhambyl region (+38.3%), Almaty region (+24.3%), Abai region (+19.4%), West Kazakhstan region (+17%), Pavlodar region (+13.8%), and Kyzylorda region (+10.1%).

At the same time, investment activity declined in Shymkent (-41.3%), Mangistau region (-29.8%), Zhetysu region (-26.5%), and Karaganda region (-13.6%). Meanwhile, the largest share of investments remained concentrated in Astana and Almaty, each accounting for 11.9% of the total, followed by Turkistan region (9.5%) and Atyrau region (8.3%).

Large and medium-sized enterprises continued to account for the bulk of investment activity, forming the backbone of the country’s investment base. Of the total volume, 58.7% was directed toward construction and major repairs, while 36.5% went to the purchase of equipment and vehicles. The remaining 4.8% was allocated to other expenses.

Enterprises’ own funds remained the primary source of financing, totaling 3.33 trillion tenge and accounting for 67.4% of overall investments. Budget financing amounted to 645.6 billion tenge, or 13.1% of the total, although its volume fell by 36.8% compared to the previous year. Bank loans contributed 6.8% of investments, while other borrowed funds accounted for 12.7%.

The sectoral breakdown shows that industry attracted nearly half of all investments at 43.8%, driven primarily by manufacturing and energy. Real estate activities accounted for 19.3%, transport and warehousing for 14.6%, and agriculture for 5.9%.

The strongest growth was recorded in electricity, gas, and steam supply, where investment more than doubled. Significant increases were also observed in the information and communications sector as well as accommodation and food services.

Meanwhile, the sharpest decline was recorded in education, where the physical volume index stood at just 27% of last year’s level.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four new agricultural projects have been launched in Kyzylorda region.