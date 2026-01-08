Kazakhstan’s fish production approaches 60,000 tons in 11M2025

As part of the Fisheries Development Programme for 2021-2030, the Fisheries Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture is implementing a set of measures aimed at increasing fish farming volumes, domestic consumption and restoring natural populations of aquatic biological resources.

In 11 months of 2025, the volume of Kazakhstan'd fish products market reached 76.8 thousand tons, marking a 10% increase compared to the same period of 2024. During the reporting period, 38.5 thousand tons of fish were caught, while 20.9 thousand tons were produced through commercial aquaculture. Catches grew by 10%, and aquaculture output rose by 22%, underscoring the industry’s dynamic development.

Kazakhstan currently has 20 water bodies of international and national significance, divided into 366 designated fishing areas.

72enterprises with a production capacity of about 120,000 tons per year, are engaged in fish processing. 20 of these enterprises are authorized to export their products to the EU countries.

Kazakhstan’s fish products are supplied to 21 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Russia and China.

In January-November 2025, approximately 59,400 tons of finished fish products were released. To further increase processing, state support measures are planned, including a 70% reduction in VAT and preferential loans at 5% per annum.

Particular attention is given to biodiversity conservation issues. In line with the President’s directive, in 2024, the Caspian Itbalygy State Nature Reserve was established with an area of 108,600 hectares to preserve the Caspian seal population. The Atyrau Sturgeon Factory is undergoing modernization, which will boost the annual production of young sturgeon from 5 million to 7.5 million.

Investment activity in the industry is also showing positive dynamics. Between 2021 and 2024, 87 aquaculture projects were implemented amounting to 21.4 billion tenge. In 11 months of 2025, 4.6 billion tenge was invested in the development of fisheries industry.

As part of the state order in 2025, 21.92 million juveniles of valuable fish species were released. As a result of the modernization of state fish hatcheries, their production capacity is set to increase from 18.4 million to 80.5 million units of fish stocking material per year.

