    Kazakhstan's first crematorium to open in Almaty

    15:50, 12 January 2026

    Kazakhstan's first crematorium, located in Almaty, is set to begin operations in the coming days, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Almaty City Public Health Department.

    Crematorium
    Photo credit: er-ai-construction.kz

    “On January 9, the Ministry of Justice registered an order from the Ministry of National Economy. The document updates standard burial rules and grave maintenance regulations. The adopted changes establish the legal framework for crematorium operations. This move allows conducting cremation procedures on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the legislative level for the first time,” the statement reads.

    Officials clarified that the Almaty crematorium will commence operations once the order officially comes into effect. The facility will operate in strict compliance with sanitary and legal requirements.

    “Currently, the procedure for approving the price list for cremation services is ongoing through the supervisory board of the Almaty City Pathology Bureau,” the department's press service added.

    Crematorium
    Photo credit: Almaty City Hall

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the announcement of a tender for design and budget documentation to construct a crematorium in Almaty.

    Almaty Construction Healthcare Society
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
