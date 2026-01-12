Kazakhstan's first crematorium to open in Almaty

“On January 9, the Ministry of Justice registered an order from the Ministry of National Economy. The document updates standard burial rules and grave maintenance regulations. The adopted changes establish the legal framework for crematorium operations. This move allows conducting cremation procedures on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the legislative level for the first time,” the statement reads.

Officials clarified that the Almaty crematorium will commence operations once the order officially comes into effect. The facility will operate in strict compliance with sanitary and legal requirements.

“Currently, the procedure for approving the price list for cremation services is ongoing through the supervisory board of the Almaty City Pathology Bureau,” the department's press service added.

Photo credit: Almaty City Hall

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the announcement of a tender for design and budget documentation to construct a crematorium in Almaty.