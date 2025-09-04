Kazakhstan’s first autonomous supercomputer on display in Astana

The system enables the government agencies and major companies to use AI without internet access and risks of data leaks.

“Building our own supercomputer is a step towards digital sovereignty of Kazakhstan. We have proved that we can create world-class high-technological products capable of operating autonomously and tackling most complex AI tasks,” said founder of NeuroBox Tolegen Omarbekov.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

The core element of the system is a multi-agent platform which integrates various neural networks in a single space. It allows creating teams of digital agents: some analyze data, others generate texts, and others handle planning issues.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

“We got used to the chat bots operating separately. The future is in collective intelligence where specialized agents interact with each other as the members of one team,” co-founder Alexander Pan says.

According to him, closed circuit of NeuroBox ensures storage of all data within the system. Such a model is especially relevant for the organizations requiring high level of information protection.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

The goal of the project is not to replace humans, but to increase efficiency of their work, developers say.

During the presentation, the attendees also witnessed how AI can check design documentation, analyze public procurement specifications and compare clinical protocols in medicine.

In early July, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the ceremony of the launch of NVIDIA H200-based supercomputer at the National Supercomputer Center Alemcloud.