Kazakhstan’s film Bauryna Salu wins Best Feature Film award at Ischia Film Festival in Italy

The film was shot with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry and the State Center for Support of National Cinema.

It is worth noting that the film Bauryna Salu gained remarkable international recognition, winning the Best Youth Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, the main prize at the Baku International Film Festival as well as a special award at the Cinema Heritage Festival in France. While cinematographer Zhanarbek Yeleubek was awarded the Best Cinematography at the 10th annual Asia World Film Festival.

In addition, the film Bauryna Salu film was submitted by Kazakhstan as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars.

Bauryna Salu focuses on a young boy in rural Kazakhstan who is handed over to his grandmother at birth, in accordance with the nomadic tradition of “Bauryna Salu” whereby a close relative, and not a child’s birth parents, are tasked with raising a child to adulthood. When his grandmother dies, the boy, aged 12, goes to live with his parents for the first time and struggles to restore his relationship with them.