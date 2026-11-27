According to Zhasnur Akedilov, Secretary General of National Student Sports Union of Kazakhstan (NSSUK), the country will send 70 student-athletes to China to compete for medals in eight sports, with several of Kazakhstan's leading athletes expected to join the team.

"Kazakhstan's delegation will consist of around 100 people. Our athletes represent eight Kazakh universities, with 48 studying at the Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism (KazAST). Training camps are in full swing with the support of the Committee for Sports Affairs and relevant sports federations. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education is also supporting and funding our participation. We expect strong competition, but we are ready for the challenge," Akedilov said.

Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina, one of the world's leading female figure skaters, could be among the biggest names representing Kazakhstan at the 2027 Winter Universiade. President of the NSSUK and rector of KazAST Kairat Zakiryanov said both skaters are students at the academy and have expressed their intention to compete at the Games.

"I met with Mikhail just a few days ago. He is a third-year student at our academy. He had numerous commitments and events following the Olympics, so he was unable to visit earlier. When we met, I told him: 'You've competed at two World University Games without winning even a bronze medal, yet you won gold at the Olympics on your first attempt. Now you need to go to China and bring home Universiade gold.' We talked, and he replied, 'All right, I'll go,' promising to fight for a medal this time," Zakiryanov said.

The federation president also confirmed Samodelkina's potential participation and assessed Kazakhstan's medal prospects in cross-country skiing, a traditionally strong discipline for the country.

"Sofia Samodelkina is a singles figure skater who currently ranks among the world's top 10. She is also a student at our academy and plans to compete at the Universiade. We are currently facing some challenges in cross-country skiing, a sport that has traditionally brought us gold medals. Nevertheless, we have opportunities, and we remain hopeful for success," Zakiryanov added.

The 33rd FISU World University Winter Games will be held in Changchun and the neighboring city of Jilin from January 15 to 25, 2027, with athletes competing for 97 sets of medals across 12 sports and two para-sport disciplines.

The competition program includes figure skating, ice hockey, curling, speed skating, short track speed skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ski orienteering, and winter cross-country running. Para-sport events will be held in alpine and cross-country skiing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Olympic figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov scored 94.87 points to place fifth among 12 competitors at the 2026 Cup of China in Shenzhen, the third event of the 2026–27 Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.