Kazakhstan’s FIFA Series 2026 opponents announced

Kazakhstan’s national team will face Namibia, Comoros, and Kuwait in matches scheduled to be held at Astana Arena in the Kazakh capital between March 23 and 31, 2026.

Kazakhstan is among the first countries selected to host matches of the FIFA Series 2026 for men’s national teams. In addition to Kazakhstan, the tournament will also be hosted by Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Mauritius, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, and Uzbekistan, while matches involving women’s national teams will be held in Brazil, Ivory Coast, and Thailand.

The FIFA Series format brings together four national teams from different confederations in each group. Each team will play two friendly matches in a final four format, providing high-quality international competition without adding to the burden of national team calendars.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Kairat will take on Belgium’s Club Brugge on Tuesday in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.