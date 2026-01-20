FC Kairat host Club Brugge in final home Champions League match

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 pm Kazakhstan time at Astana Arena.

The match will be Kairat’s final home game of the current European campaign. The Almaty-based side has not played in the domestic league since late October, with the team focusing solely on Champions League fixtures. Club Brugge arrive in Astana in active competitive form, continuing their national championship alongside European matches.

The Belgian club has already landed in the Kazakh capital, greeting fans in Kazakh on social media with the message “Salem, Astana!” The visitors also pointed to the long journey and cold weather conditions, noting “5,926 kilometers” and “- 24.”

Kairat opted to host their last two home Champions League matches in Astana due to the stadium’s roof and heating system. Their previous match at Astana Arena ended in a 0:1 loss to Olympiacos.

Club Brugge currently have four points and remain in contention for a playoff spot. In their last Champions League outing, they lost 0:3 to Arsenal. Kairat will also face the English club away in the final round of the league phase.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat’s forward Dastan Satpaev will miss the home UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge due to injury.