Kazakh fencer clinches silver at Épée World Cup stage

For the first time, Astana has hosted a stage of the Épée World Cup of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), becoming a historic venue for the sport in Central Asia. The Cup brought together the strongest fencers from around the world.

In the men’s individual tournament final, Kazakhstan was represented by Ruslan Kurbanov, who secured silver after losing to Roman Svichkar of Ukraine in the final encounter.

“I want to achieve the best result possible so that everything goes great and everyone enjoys it,” Ruslan Kurbanov said after the tournament.

Mirbulat Abuov, President of the Kazakhstan Fencing Federation, called this achievement historic.

“This is truly a historic result, because in our sport it is extremely difficult for a single athlete to be among the strongest at the World Cups two years in a row. Ruslan has proven himself to be a true champion,” he noted. Abuov also emphasized that hosting the World Cup was possible thanks to state support.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform

National fencing coach Timur Baitassov also highlighted the achievements of the young fencers.

“Kirill Prokhodov was in excellent shape today, finishing in the top 16 out of 279 competitors. That’s a great achievement. I’m very pleased that, with the arrival of consulting coach Alexander Gorbachuk, our young athletes are delivering their best performances much sooner than planned,” the coach underlined.

Tomorrow, the team competitions will continue in Astana, where Kazakhstani fencers will compete for medals on their home soil.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstani fencers started successfully at the World Cup.