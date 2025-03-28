Kazakhstan's female roster for World Cup stage in Brazil revealed
14:39, 28 March 2025
The coaching staff of Kazakhstan's women's boxing team presented the roster for the upcoming World Cup stage in Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Three female boxers are set to compete at the major international tournament.
The team includes Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg), Anita Adisheva (54 kg), and Ulzhan Sarsenbek (57 kg).
The event is set to run from March 31 till April 5.
