Kazakhstan's Federation Cup boxing tournament to return with $150,000 at stake

He noted that the tournament is set to begin in September and will run for three months, with a total prize pool of $150,000.

The winning team will take home $80,000, while the runner-up will receive $40,000. The third place winner will earn $20,000, and the fourth-place team will be awarded $10,000.

At the last Spartakiad, only four regions managed to field full teams, and some did not participate at all. Bringing back the Federation Cup will help boost regional involvement and build a stronger talent pool for the national team, said Shakhmurat Mutalip.

The Federation expects that holding the tournament will help identify promising athletes and increase the level of internal competition.

Earlier, it was announced that Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly had been ranked among the world’s top 20 boxers.