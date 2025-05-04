Janibek Alimkhanuly enters top 20 best boxers in world
Stephen Edwards, a journalist from BoxingScene media outlet, has released his latest pound-for-pound rankings, evaluating the top boxers worldwide regardless of weight class, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The list features Kazakhstan’s WBO and IBF middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs), who landed 20th in the rankings.
Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) became the leader of the P4P ranking.
Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KO), Japanese Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KO) and Russian boxers Dmitry Bivol (24-1, 12 KO) and Artur Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KO) all secured spots in the top five of the rankings.
Notably, unified super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) from Mexico, often regarded as the face of global boxing, ranked only eighth on the expert's list.
As reported earlier, Janibek Alimkhanuly has outlined his future plans.