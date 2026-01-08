Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkic Council Nations reach $7.6bn

Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev presented trade data between Kazakhstan and OTS countries at the 3rd General Assembly of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI).

Kazakhstan’s total trade with OTS countries reached $10.4 billion, with the largest volumes recorded with Türkiye at $4.36 billion, Uzbekistan at $3.88 billion, Kyrgyzstan at $1.78 billion, and Azerbaijan at $0.39 billion.

Together, these four countries make up almost the entirety of Kazakhstan’s trade within the organization.

Kazakhstan’s exports to OTS countries reached $7.6 billion, a 17.1% increase, while imports totaled $2.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.8 billion.

According to the vice minister, this growth reflects the increasing demand for Kazakh products in the markets of Turkic states.

“Export growth has been fueled primarily by increased deliveries of copper and copper cathodes, crude oil, wheat, petroleum products, sunflower oil, and metallurgical and agro-industrial products. This highlights not only the resilience of our raw materials sector but also the broadening range of higher value-added goods,” Assan Darbayevv said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to launch $75 million satellite exports.