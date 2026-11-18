According to the ministry, bilateral trade reached $177.1 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 2.5% from the same period last year.

In 2025, trade between the two countries increased by 13.5% to $226.7 million.

The meeting also focused on prospects for expanding investment cooperation. Hungarian investment in Kazakhstan has totaled around $433 million since 2005. Energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing remain priority areas for cooperation.

The sides also discussed preparations for an upcoming visit by a Kazakh delegation to Hungary. A Kazakhstan-Hungary Business Forum is scheduled for December 12 in Debrecen, with more than 20 Kazakh companies expected to attend.

Participants are expected to represent the agro-industrial sector, food processing, manufacturing, light industry, trade and tourism.

“We are interested in expanding trade and economic cooperation, implementing joint projects and strengthening business ties. I am confident that the upcoming business forum will open up new opportunities for our partnership,” Hungarian Ambassador Ferenc Czombos said.

The forum will include B2B meetings where entrepreneurs from both countries will discuss boosting supplies of Kazakh products to Hungary, signing export contracts and implementing joint investment projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the European Union rose by 8.2% in January-August 2026, reaching $31.6 billion. Kazakhstan’s exports to the EU increased by 12.2% to $25.3 billion.