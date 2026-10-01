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    Kazakhstan’s exports reach $48.5 bn in first half of 2026

    11:28, 1 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s exports rose 27.1% to $48.5 billion in the first half of 2026, helping the country’s current account swing to a $2.4 billion surplus from a deficit a year earlier, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s exports reach $48.5 bn in first half of 2026
    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency / AI

    In comparison, Kazakhstan posted a current account deficit of $3.6 billion in the first half of 2025. A year later, the situation improved significantly, with the surplus reaching $3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026 alone, largely driven by stronger exports.

    Export growth was recorded across more than 80% of product categories, supported by higher global prices for key commodities, including oil, uranium, metals, ores, and grain.

    Imports rose 6.2% in the first half of the year to $32.3 billion, mainly due to increased purchases of intermediate and investment goods used to support ongoing projects and production.

    Kazakhstan’s exports reach $48.5 bn in first half of 2026
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

    Meanwhile, imports of non-food consumer goods fell 11.2%, driven largely by lower imports of cars, clothing, and footwear. The decline has continued since the fourth quarter of 2023.

    Kazakhstan’s international investment position — the difference between its external assets and liabilities to non-residents — also continued to improve. In 2020, external liabilities exceeded assets by the equivalent of 42.1% of GDP, but by the end of the first half of 2026, the gap had narrowed to 11.3% of GDP, or $37.5 billion.

    As of July 1, the public sector held around $130.8 billion in external assets, including the National Bank’s international reserves, while its external liabilities stood at $18.6 billion. As a result, external assets exceeded liabilities by $112.2 billion.

    Kazakhstan’s external debt-to-GDP ratio also declined, falling 3.3 percentage points from the beginning of the year to 56.6%. This compares with 119.1% in 2016.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had imported 9,600 tons of children’s toys from January to July 2026, the lowest volume recorded for the same period since at least 2015.

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Exports Economy Finance and Budget GDP Kazakhstan Tenge Money Imports Trade
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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