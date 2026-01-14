Kazakhstan’s Eurasian FDI hits $9.4 billion in H1 2025

At the end of the first half of 2025, accumulated foreign direct investment from Eurasian countries into Kazakhstan's economy had grown by 11.2% within two years. In contrast, the average growth rate across other countries in the region was 6.4%.

By mid-2025, the total volume of accumulated FDI from Eurasian countries in Kazakhstan reached $9.4 billion, accounting for 19.5% of all intra-regional investments.

The absolute growth of investment in Kazakhstan totaled nearly $1 billion, which analysts estimate accounts for more than a third of the total increase in mutual investments across the entire Eurasian region.

Growth was primarily driven by investments from Russia (+$0.73 billion) and Armenia (+$0.11 billion).

The composition of investment inflows has also undergone a significant transformation. The manufacturing sector served as the primary growth driver, with accumulated FDI in this area increasing by $0.84 billion. Agribusiness also made a substantial contribution of $0.34 billion. Conversely, the extractive sector saw a $0.5 billion decline in accumulated investment.

The three largest investment projects completed between 2024 and the first half of 2025 were greenfield ventures. These include two projects in the petrochemical industry and one in the agribusiness sector.

Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan is rapidly accelerating investment inflows through industrial projects. Over the past 18 months, the manufacturing sector's share of total FDI increased from 16% to 23%, while the share of the extractive sector declined from 50% to 39%.

