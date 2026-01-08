Kazakhstan attracts $439.7bn in investments in two decades

According to the National Bank’s statistics, between 2005 and September 2025, $439.7 billion in foreign direct investment was attracted to Kazakhstan's economy, of which $6.3 billion came from member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

In the first nine months of 2025, Kazakhstan's economy received $14.9 billion in foreign direct investment. This is 10.9% more than in the same period in 2024.

“Today, the government has been tasked with doubling economic growth by 2029. The main factor in achieving this goal is to attract at least $150 billion in foreign direct investment and to bring the level of fixed capital investment to 23% of GDP by 2029,” Darbayev said.

According to him, the 2030 Investment Policy Concept was adopted in December 2025 to establish a system for supporting and stimulating investment. In accordance with the document, capital investments will be directed towards competitive production of high value-added goods.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkic Council Nations reached $7.6bn.