Kazakhstan’s engineering output exceeds 5.7tn tenge

Speaking at the opening, Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov noted that mechanical engineering remains one of the key sectors of the economy, accounting for around 20% of the manufacturing industry. In 2025, output in the sector grew by approximately 18%, exceeding 5.7 trillion tenge.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

The main drivers of growth were the automotive, railway, and electrical engineering industries, while key priorities include deepening localization, adopting modern technologies, and developing component manufacturing.

These issues were discussed during a panel session on the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Mechanical Engineering, moderated by Majilis deputy Azat Peruashev. Participants emphasized the need to further attract investment and strengthen the technological base, including the creation of engineering and research centers, as well as workforce training.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

The discussions also covered support measures for domestic manufacturers, the development of digital solutions, and the formation of a unified industrial ecosystem, along with incentive mechanisms such as long-term contracts and tools to increase local value added.

As part of the forum, industry workers were awarded the “Qurmetti Mashina Zhasauyshy” (Honored Machine Builder) badge.

The forum will run for two days and is expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants, including international delegates. The agenda focuses on industrial policy, digitalization, and investment attraction.

A plenary session with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov is scheduled for April 3, where issues related to the development of robotization and further industry priorities will be discussed.

Alongside the forum, the international exhibition Kazakhstan Machinery Fair 2026 is being held at the EXPO International Exhibition Center, featuring companies from various countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had revealed data on its mineral resource reserves.