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    Kazakhstan’s engineering exports double

    19:02, 2 April 2026

    The 13th Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan is underway in Astana, serving as a key industry platform to discuss the current state and future prospects of the mechanical engineering sector, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s engineering exports double
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

    According to Makhambet Mendigaliyev, Deputy Director of the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan, expanding export potential remains one of the sector’s strategic priorities.

    He noted that over the past five years, Kazakhstan has significantly strengthened its position in foreign markets.

    “Exports of engineering products have more than doubled, rising from 1.3 to 3.1 billion tenge, and this growth is expected to continue,” he said.

    Kazakhstan’s engineering exports double
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

    Exports of industrial and energy equipment are developing particularly actively, with domestic enterprises demonstrating strong competitiveness and steady growth in these segments.

    Mendigaliyev also highlighted strong demand for railway engineering products, noting that the railway cluster in Kazakhstan is developing especially dynamically and is already showing solid results in international markets.

    “The sector has significant potential, and we plan to further expand it in the coming years,” he added.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s engineering output had exceeded 5.7 trillion tenge.

    Manufacturing Construction Industry Exports Auto industry Kazakhstan Astana Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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