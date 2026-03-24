Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry and S&P Global discuss energy market prospects

The meeting addressed pressing challenges in global energy markets, shifts in traditional logistics routes, and the redistribution of investment flows. The sides discussed how current macroeconomic trends are shaping the strategies of multinational corporations.

Minister Akkenzhenov stressed that Kazakhstan continues to ensure uninterrupted supply of hydrocarbon resources to international markets while developing new transit corridors. He highlighted that the country prioritizes attracting American and multinational capital into deep processing and petrochemicals sectors.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan

“In the context of restructuring global logistics chains, Kazakhstan remains a predictable and reliable supplier of energy resources. We are ready to transform the trust of international partners into tangible technological projects and the development of the petrochemical sector within the country,” Akkenzhenov said.

Daniel Yergin underscored the growing importance of Central Asia on the global energy map, noting that Kazakhstan plays a stabilizing role in the region and offers a secure climate for long-term international investment.

According to the Ministry of Energy, both sides agreed that Kazakhstan’s pragmatic approach to developing traditional and renewable energy generation makes the country attractive for investors. The attraction of new technologies in exploration and processing sectors was identified as critical to balancing supply and demand.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue expert dialogue for a deeper analysis of regional and global macroeconomic trends.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Astana hosted the 9th session of the Kazakhstan-European Union Subcommittee on Energy, Transport, Environment, and Climate Change. The parties reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation within the energy sector. Particular focus was placed on the strategic partnership on sustainable value chains for raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen.