Kazakhstan and EU map out new horizons of energy partnership

The session was co-chaired by Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Dietmar Krissler, Head of the Central Asian Division, European External Action Service (EEAS).

At the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation within the energy sector.

Opening the session, Sanzhar Zharkeshov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the EU plays a crucial role in promoting the global energy dialogue and strengthening long-term bilateral ties.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Particular focus was placed on the strategic partnership on sustainable value chains for raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen. Kazakhstan is actively developing its renewable energy sector, with plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources to 15% by 2030.

The parties also discussed regional energy connectivity and electricity trading in Central Asia, cooperation on gas infrastructure, and Kazakhstan’s participation in regional energy projects, including the Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–Kyrgyzstan consortium for the construction of the Kambarata Hydropower Plant.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Concluding the meeting, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy reaffirmed its commitment to continuing active collaboration with the EU on joint energy projects, noting that the decisions reached will boost bilateral energy cooperation.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Qazinform reported earlier that EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan paid his fifth visit to Kazakhstan.