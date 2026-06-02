Kazakhstan’s employed population reaches 9.4 mln

“The Ministry of Labor is actively working to protect workers’ rights, including the legalization of employment and expanding insurance coverage. According to the latest statistics, the employed population stands at 9.4 million people, of whom 7.3 million are salaried employees,” the minister said.

According to Yertayev, 6.7 million employment contracts are registered in the HR Enbek system, covering 92% of salaried workers, while another 575,000 people are employed under civil-law agreements.

“The number of active legal entities stands at 174,000, including 1,200 large enterprises, 2,900 medium-sized enterprises, and 169,000 small businesses,” he noted.

Mandatory occupational accident insurance now covers 118,000 enterprises, equivalent to 68% of all active legal entities, the minister said.

The number of digitized collective labor agreements reached 19,000, double the level recorded a year earlier. Authorities also conducted 170 preventive inspections aimed at reducing labor law violations, with coverage expanding 2.5 times from the same period in 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 600 Turkish citizens are currently working in Kazakhstan, primarily on investment projects.