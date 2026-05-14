Over 600 Turkish nationals employed in Kazakhstan

“I can say that more than 600 Turkish citizens are currently working in Kazakhstan. However, this does not mean there is unemployment in Türkiye because Turkish specialists work here, or mass unemployment in Kazakhstan because Kazakh citizens work abroad. Their expertise is simply needed for specific projects,” Yerbol Tuyakbayev said.

According to him, Turkish specialists are mainly involved in large investment projects, including those located in special economic zones.

“Turkish hospitals are being built with the participation of Turkish investors. These projects fall under the first and second categories, which require highly qualified personnel. As a result, highly skilled specialists in engineering and technology are being brought in,” the vice minister explained.

He also noted that the employment of foreign workers in Kazakhstan is regulated through a quota system, with the quota for 2026 set at 23,000 people.

“If companies seek to hire low-skilled foreign workers, we impose certain restrictions. This is aimed at ensuring that local personnel remain employed in Kazakhstan’s labor market. We require all foreign companies to ensure that at least 70% of their workforce consists of local employees,” Yerbol Tuyakbayev added.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan upon his arrival in Kazakhstan for a state visit.