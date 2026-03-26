Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina storms into Miami Open semifinals

The world No. 2 defeated 6:2, 6:2 American Jessica Pegula in the WTA 1000 event quarterfinals. Earlier, Rybakina beat Australia’s Talia Gibson (No. 68) 6:2, 6:3, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva (No. 75) 6:3, 6:3, and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (No. 28) 6:3, 6:4.

The Miami Open 2026 prize pool stands at 9,415,725 US dollars with the singles champion earning USD 1,151,380 and 1,000 ranking points.

Elena Rybakina recently rose to world No. 2 following her strong performance at Indian Wells, and she continues her bid for another major title in Miami.