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    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina storms into Miami Open semifinals

    07:17, 26 March 2026

    Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinals of the prestigious Miami Open 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    Rybakina
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    The world No. 2 defeated 6:2, 6:2 American Jessica Pegula in the WTA 1000 event quarterfinals. Earlier, Rybakina beat Australia’s Talia Gibson (No. 68) 6:2, 6:3, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva (No. 75) 6:3, 6:3, and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (No. 28) 6:3, 6:4.

    The Miami Open 2026 prize pool stands at 9,415,725 US dollars with the singles champion earning USD 1,151,380 and 1,000 ranking points.

    Elena Rybakina recently rose to world No. 2 following her strong performance at Indian Wells, and she continues her bid for another major title in Miami.

    Elena Rybakina Sport Tennis Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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