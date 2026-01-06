Kazakhstan’s economy surpasses $300 billion amid rising global growth in emerging markets
Global economic growth over the past quarter century has followed sharply divergent paths, with emerging markets significantly outperforming most advanced economies, according to data from the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.
The United States remains the world’s largest economy, with real GDP estimated at $30.6 trillion in 2025, accounting for more than a quarter of global output. Since 2000, however, U.S. real GDP has grown at an average annual rate of 2.1%, a solid but moderate pace compared with faster-growing economies in Asia.
China has recorded the strongest long-term expansion among major economies. IMF data show that China’s real GDP grew by an average of 8% annually between 2000 and 2025, increasing the size of its economy from about $1.2 trillion at the start of the century to nearly $19.4 trillion today. This growth has been driven largely by manufacturing, exports, and deep integration into global trade.
India has also emerged as a key engine of global growth. With an average annual real GDP growth rate of 6.4% over the past 25 years, India surpassed the United Kingdom to become the world’s fifth-largest economy in 2025, with output estimated at $4.1 trillion. According to IMF projections, India is expected to grow by about 6.3% in 2026, compared with 4% for China, indicating a shift in momentum.
In contrast, several advanced economies have experienced prolonged slow growth. Japan averaged just 0.6% annual real GDP growth since 2000, while Germany expanded by around 1% and France by 1.2%. Within Europe, Poland stands out with average growth of 3.6%, reflecting successful economic convergence.
Over the period 2000-2025, Kazakhstan, along with China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, ranked among the top five countries in terms of average annual real GDP growth, which stood at 5.6%.
Overall, the data underline a gradual shift of global economic growth toward emerging markets, with India increasingly positioned to play a leading role in the coming decade.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s economy grew by more than 6% in 2025, with gross domestic product exceeding $300 billion for the first time. GDP per capita surpassed $15,000, setting a record not only for Kazakhstan but also for the wider region.