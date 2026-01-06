Kazakhstan’s economy surpasses $300 billion amid rising global growth in emerging markets

The United States remains the world’s largest economy, with real GDP estimated at $30.6 trillion in 2025, accounting for more than a quarter of global output. Since 2000, however, U.S. real GDP has grown at an average annual rate of 2.1%, a solid but moderate pace compared with faster-growing economies in Asia.

China has recorded the strongest long-term expansion among major economies. IMF data show that China’s real GDP grew by an average of 8% annually between 2000 and 2025, increasing the size of its economy from about $1.2 trillion at the start of the century to nearly $19.4 trillion today. This growth has been driven largely by manufacturing, exports, and deep integration into global trade.

India has also emerged as a key engine of global growth. With an average annual real GDP growth rate of 6.4% over the past 25 years, India surpassed the United Kingdom to become the world’s fifth-largest economy in 2025, with output estimated at $4.1 trillion. According to IMF projections, India is expected to grow by about 6.3% in 2026, compared with 4% for China, indicating a shift in momentum.

In contrast, several advanced economies have experienced prolonged slow growth. Japan averaged just 0.6% annual real GDP growth since 2000, while Germany expanded by around 1% and France by 1.2%. Within Europe, Poland stands out with average growth of 3.6%, reflecting successful economic convergence.

Over the period 2000-2025, Kazakhstan, along with China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, ranked among the top five countries in terms of average annual real GDP growth, which stood at 5.6%.

Overall, the data underline a gradual shift of global economic growth toward emerging markets, with India increasingly positioned to play a leading role in the coming decade.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s economy grew by more than 6% in 2025, with gross domestic product exceeding $300 billion for the first time. GDP per capita surpassed $15,000, setting a record not only for Kazakhstan but also for the wider region.