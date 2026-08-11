Kazakhstan’s economy keeps on stable growth path in seven months

According to the ministry’s interim data the country’s GDP growth reached 4.1 percent in January-July this year, remaining at the same level as seen in the first half of the year.

Positive dynamics, reflected in sustainable growth, were achieved despite an 8.9 percent decline in oil production (to 53.2 million tons) and global market volatility.

Economic growth was supported by the non-resource sector, which grew by 5.4 percent in the first seven months of this year, according to Ministry of National Economy estimates.

The data showed the manufacturing sector, a key segment of the economy, recorded strong growth of 9 percent, with several industries posting double-digit increases.

The fastest-growing areas of manufacturing included machinery production, which rose by 22 percent, food production by 13.9 percent, the chemical industry by 26.9 percent, pharmaceuticals by 38.5 percent, construction materials by 9.4 percent, and finished metal products by 35 percent.

Significant growth was also recorded across other sectors of the economy, with construction expanding by 15.3 percent, transportation and warehousing by 7.4 percent, trade by 5.9 percent, agriculture by 5 percent, and communications by 4.3 percent.

The growth comes amid Kazakhstan’s gradual efforts to diversify its economy by strengthening industrial capacity, expanding the role of development institutions, and improving transit, road and railway infrastructure. The government has also focused on supporting domestic producers and small and medium-sized businesses, while increasing investment in non-resource sectors.

According to the figures, oil production accounted for 7.8 percent of Kazakhstan’s GDP in 2025, reflecting the country’s broader shift toward a more diversified economic structure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported construction output in Kazakhstan reaches 4.1 trillion in the first half of 2026.