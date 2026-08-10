Construction output in Kazakhstan reaches 4.1 trn in 1H of 2026

The country’s construction sector remains one of the key drivers of economic growth, contributing about 6% of Kazakhstan’s GDP.

In 2025, construction output totaled 10.7 trillion tenge, up 17.5% from 2024, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, housing development, and rising investment activity.

Recently enacted Construction Code, it aims to improve quality and safety through digital monitoring, stricter oversight, and mandatory consideration of seismic risks.

Over 70% of building materials are produced locally, supplied by more than 3,000 enterprises.

In 2026, 48 projects worth 202.2 billion tenge are planned, expected to create over 3,500 jobs.

The sector employs more than 380,000 specialists, including builders, architects, designers, and engineers.

Earlier, President Tokayev ordered large-scale construction of social and infrastructure facilities nationwide.