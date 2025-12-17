Kazakhstan’s economy grows by 6.4% in January–November 2025

He noted that growth in the real sector reached 8.3%, outpacing the services sector, which recorded 5.3%.

Serik Zhumangarin also highlighted that transport, construction, mining industry and sectoral performance remain the main drivers of economic growth.

He added trade volumes increased by 8.8%, agriculture grew by 6.1% and manufacturing rose by 5.9%.

Zhumangarin emphasized that investment continues to be one of the key factors supporting economic growth. The total volume of investments in Kazakhstan’s economy reached 18.5 trillion tenge.