    Kazakhstan’s economy grows by 6.4% in January–November 2025

    10:00, 17 December 2025

    Kazakhstan’s economy expanded by 6.4% from January to November 2025, Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin announced at today’s Government meeting in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    He noted that growth in the real sector reached 8.3%, outpacing the services sector, which recorded 5.3%.

    Serik Zhumangarin also highlighted that transport, construction, mining industry and sectoral performance remain the main drivers of economic growth.

    He added trade volumes increased by 8.8%, agriculture grew by 6.1% and manufacturing rose by 5.9%.

    Zhumangarin emphasized that investment continues to be one of the key factors supporting economic growth. The total volume of investments in Kazakhstan’s economy reached 18.5 trillion tenge.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
