Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy hit 18.5 trillion tenge

The growth is driven by private investments that surged by 9.8%.

The most increase in investments has been recorded in areas that form the foundation for future sustainable economic growth. Investments in financial activities rose by 82.8%, in electricity, gas, and hot water supply by 57.9%, in education by 31.6%, in information and communications by 24.5%, in agriculture by 24.1%, in manufacturing by 20.7%, and in transport by 13.3%.

The highest growth in investments was seen in Akmola, Pavlodar, and Zhambyl, Almaty and Aktobe regions, while the lowest is observed in Atyrau and Karaganda regions.

To note, Turkistan region attracted 1.2 trillion tenge in investments.