    Kazakhstan’s GDP expands 6% in January-March 2025

    12:12, 12 May 2025

    The National Economy Ministry’s latest data reveals a year-over-year growth of 6% in the Kazakhstani economy in January-March this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.

    Kazakhstan's GDP expands 6% in January-March 2025
    Collage: Kazinform / Frepik / Pixabay

    According to the data, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded 6% through March 2025, primarily fueled by key sectors such as transport and trade, growing 22.4% and 7%, respectively. The country’s agriculture and communication sectors also grew 3.9% and 2.6%.

    The growth in the country’s transport sector was driven by rail and pipeline transportation, representing 20.5% and 19.6% of the sector.

    The physical volume index in the construction sector stood at 16.2%, the data revealed.

    Kazakhstan’s trade sector grew at a stable 7% pace against 6.3% in the first quarter 2025, with wholesale and retail trade sector sales rising 7.4% and 6.1% year-over-year, respectively.

    The country’s industrial output saw an increase of 6.4%, primarily driven by a 7.1% year-on-year rise in mining activities and a 7.2% increase in manufacturing.

    The country’s gross agricultural output rose 3.9% on-year in January-April 2025.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan eyes strong economic growth with major investment projects in 2025. 

