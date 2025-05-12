Kazakhstan’s GDP expands 6% in January-March 2025

According to the data, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded 6% through March 2025, primarily fueled by key sectors such as transport and trade, growing 22.4% and 7%, respectively. The country’s agriculture and communication sectors also grew 3.9% and 2.6%.

The growth in the country’s transport sector was driven by rail and pipeline transportation, representing 20.5% and 19.6% of the sector.

The physical volume index in the construction sector stood at 16.2%, the data revealed.

Kazakhstan’s trade sector grew at a stable 7% pace against 6.3% in the first quarter 2025, with wholesale and retail trade sector sales rising 7.4% and 6.1% year-over-year, respectively.

The country’s industrial output saw an increase of 6.4%, primarily driven by a 7.1% year-on-year rise in mining activities and a 7.2% increase in manufacturing.

The country’s gross agricultural output rose 3.9% on-year in January-April 2025.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan eyes strong economic growth with major investment projects in 2025.