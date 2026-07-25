Kazakhstan, Russia deliver 122 joint industrial projects worth $22.4 billion

This has been announced by Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov during the panel session, "Industrial Cooperation as a Driver of Sustainable Development for Russia and Kazakhstan," held as part of the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

During his speech, Saparbekov outlined the current state of industrial cooperation between the two countries, highlighting joint investment projects, government support measures for investors, and mechanisms aimed at strengthening industrial cooperation.

Russia remains one of the three largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan's economy. According to official data, Russian foreign direct investment (FDI) totaled 2.9 billion US dollars in 2025, while cumulative Russian investment in Kazakhstan has reached approximately 29 billion US dollars since 2005.

The Kazakhstan-Russia industrial cooperation portfolio currently includes 177 joint projects with a total value of 52.7 billion US dollars, expected to create around 60,000 jobs. Of these, 122 projects, valued at 22.4 billion US dollars, have already been completed.

The event also reviewed existing government support measures for investors, including incentives available through special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial zones, as well as financing mechanisms for cooperative projects under the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum opened in Omsk.