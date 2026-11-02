Kazakhstan's Dusen Kaseinov receives Alisher Navoi International Award

The decision to present the award was made following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The award ceremony took place on October 29, 2026, on the sidelines of the 13th OTS Summit in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally presented the award to Kaseinov.

The ministry said the prestigious award recognized Kaseinov’s longstanding contribution to strengthening cultural ties, developing humanitarian cooperation, and preserving the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

An Honored Worker of Arts of Kazakhstan, Dusen Kaseinov headed the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) from 2008 to 2022. During his tenure, he made a significant contribution to preserving and promoting the shared cultural heritage, supporting creative initiatives and promoting Kazakh culture internationally.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information nominated Kaseinov in recognition of his professional achievements and longstanding work in international cultural affairs aimed at strengthening spiritual and humanitarian ties among Turkic states.

The Alisher Navoi International Prize was established in 2021 on the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan. It was first awarded posthumously in 2022 to Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov. In 2025, the award went to Turkish scientist and Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkish Ministry of National Education had introduced new textbooks on the history and culture of the Turkic world.