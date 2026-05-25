Kazakhstan's Dosmalova becomes Asian Para Taekwondo champion

On the opening day of competition, Kazakhstan’s Kamilya Dosmalova stepped onto the mat in the under-57 kg division (K44 class). She advanced confidently through the tournament bracket and defeated Kamola Rasulova of Uzbekistan 2–0 in the semifinal.

In the final, Dosmalova faced Zahra Rahimi of Iran.

The Kazakh athlete left her opponent with little chance, securing a 2–0 victory and claiming the Asian para taekwondo title.

The Asian Para Taekwondo Championships in Ulaanbaatar brought together more than 100 athletes from 16 countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s national trampoline gymnastics team had delivered a strong performance at the Asian Championships in Hong Kong, winning multiple medals across different disciplines and age categories.