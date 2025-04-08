Domestic travelers in Kazakhstan hit 10.5 mln

He mentioned that the number of domestic tourists in Kazakhstan reached 10.5 million, an increase of 900,000 compared to 2023.

"In total, our country welcomed 15.3 million foreign guests. It should be noted that this number does not include those arriving for work or permanent residence. Of these, 10.4 million stayed for more than one day. We consider them foreign tourists. All vacationers, business travelers, delegates, and those visiting friends or relatives are counted as tourists. This is because they come to our country and positively impact the economy, using local accommodation, food, transportation, and other services," said Yerbol Myrzabossynov.

However, he mentioned that of the 10 million visitors, 9 million were not registered at accommodation facilities.

"Currently, foreign visitor statistics are based on data from the Border Service of the National Security Committee, while data on domestic tourism is based on accommodation facilities' records. Therefore, to improve the accounting system and statistics, the following measures are proposed. To more accurately assess the tourist flow, the Bureau of National Statistics should be granted access to data from mobile operators. Additionally, for analyzing the economic impact, it is necessary to obtain information about tourist spending based on bank card transactions," the Mnister added.

