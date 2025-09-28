Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Patanin claims gold at FIG World Challenge Cup in Hungary
09:15, 28 September 2025
Kazakhstani gymnast Dmitriy Patanin won a gold medal in the men’s floor exercise final at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Szombathely, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Patanin of Kazakhstan won gold with a score of 13.900 and Bulgarian Kevin Penev took silver with a 13.600.
Artem Dolgopyat of Israel finished third with 13.200 points.
