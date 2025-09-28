EN
    Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Patanin claims gold at FIG World Challenge Cup in Hungary

    09:15, 28 September 2025

    Kazakhstani gymnast Dmitriy Patanin won a gold medal in the men’s floor exercise final at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Szombathely, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Patanin of Kazakhstan won gold with a score of 13.900 and Bulgarian Kevin Penev took silver with a 13.600.

    Artem Dolgopyat of Israel finished third with 13.200 points.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s Samirkhon Ababakirov maintained his No. 1 ranking, remaining at the top of the -63 kg weight category.

