Ababakirov of Kazakhstan retains world No. 1 ranking in taekwondo

Kazakhstan’s Samirkhon Ababakirov maintained his No. 1 ranking, remaining at the top of the under-63 kg weight category.

Three other members of Kazakhstan’s national team also entered the top ten, with Beibarys Kablan ranking seventh in the +87 kg division.

Batyrkhan Toleugali climbed to the eighth place in the -80 kg division, while Nodira Akhmedova took the 10th place in the -49 kg category.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) has claimed a silver medal at the international Polish Open tournament in Warsaw.