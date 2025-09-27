EN
    Ababakirov of Kazakhstan retains world No. 1 ranking in taekwondo

    08:49, 27 September 2025

    The World Taekwondo Federation has released its updated global rankings, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Ababakirov of Kazakhstan retains world No. 1 ranking in taekwondo
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Samirkhon Ababakirov maintained his No. 1 ranking, remaining at the top of the under-63 kg weight category.

    Three other members of Kazakhstan’s national team also entered the top ten, with Beibarys Kablan ranking seventh in the +87 kg division.

    Batyrkhan Toleugali climbed to the eighth place in the -80 kg division, while Nodira Akhmedova took the 10th place in the -49 kg category.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) has claimed a silver medal at the international Polish Open tournament in Warsaw.

