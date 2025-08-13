Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin to compete in International Badminton Tour

Olympian Dmitriy Panarin, along with Makhsut Tajibullayev, will compete in three events, including the JE Wilson Ghana International 2025, the Cameroon International 2025, and the Lagos International Classics 2025.

Meanwhile, Kamila Smagulova, Arnur Tapishev, Aisha Zhumabek, and Khaitmurat Kulmatov will take part in the Malaysia International Challenge 2025.

The tournament in Okne kicks off on August 13.

