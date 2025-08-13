Kazakhstan's Skatov misses out on Bonn Challenger trophy

Austria’s Jurij Rodionov, ranked No. 185 in the world, defeated Skatov with a score of 3:6, 6:2, 6:4 in the final match. The match lasted two hours and fourteen minutes.

The defeat denied Skatov a chance to claim the third professional title of his career. He previously lifted ATP Challenger trophies in Parma, Italy, in 2022, and Augsburg, Germany, in 2024.

As reported earlier, world No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S.